Romania Trade Surplus Widens In December

Romania’s trade deficit increased in December, as exports and imports increased, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

The trade deficit widened to EUR 1.768 billion in December from EUR 1.710 billion in the same month last year. In November, the trade deficit was EUR 1.487 billion.

Exports rose 4.9 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.0 percent increase in November.

Imports grew 4.5 percent annually in December, after a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.

In 2019, the trade deficit was EUR 17.280 billion. Exports and imports rose by 1.9 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, from last year.

