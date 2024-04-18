The latest data on car registration in Romania for March 2024 has revealed a significant downturn, with a staggering decrease of 25.3% compared to the same month the previous year. This steep decline marks a stark contrast to the previous month, February 2024, when the indicator showed a decrease of 8.9% year-over-year.The update on car registration figures was released on 18th April 2024, shedding light on the current economic scenario in Romania’s automotive industry. The data indicates a notable shift in consumer behavior and market demand for vehicles in the country. These statistics serve as a clear indication of the challenges faced by the automotive sector and highlight the need for industry stakeholders to adapt to these changing dynamics to navigate the evolving market landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com