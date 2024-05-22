Romania has experienced a significant turnaround in car registrations this April, as indicated by the latest data update on May 22, 2024. After a concerning drop of 25.30% in March 2024, the car registration numbers have rebounded to an impressive 34.60% increase.This sharp recovery in April reflects a strong year-over-year performance. The comparison illustrates a stark contrast between these consecutive months, with March showing a deep decline relative to the same month in the previous year, while April indicates robust growth compared to April 2023.The surge in car registrations could be a sign of economic recovery or shifts in consumer behavior and market confidence in Romania. Industry analysts will be keenly observing whether this positive trend sustains in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com