Romania's foreign trade deficit saw an increase in April compared to the same month last year, driven by a faster growth in imports over exports, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics on Monday.The trade deficit expanded to EUR 2.7 billion in April, up from EUR 2.1 billion in the same month the previous year. Notably, the deficit stood at EUR 2.4 billion in March.Annual figures show that exports surged by 14.8 percent in April, while imports rose by 17.8 percent.In the first four months of this year, Romania's total trade deficit reached EUR 9.3 billion, compared to EUR 8.8 billion during the same period last year. Throughout this timeframe, both exports and imports saw increases of 0.8 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.