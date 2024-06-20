The automotive sector in Romania witnessed a significant downturn in May 2024 as car registrations plummeted to 14.70%. This is a stark contrast to the 34.60% increase recorded in April 2024, indicating a substantial slowdown. The latest data update, released on June 20, 2024, highlights a concerning trend for the industry.Compared year-over-year, the figures paint a sobering picture. The 14.70% rise in registrations this May, when compared to May of the previous year, reveals sharp deceleration from April’s year-over-year increase. The April 2024 figures represented a more robust growth, compared to the same month in 2023, positioning the recent decline as particularly noteworthy for market analysts and stakeholders.Industry experts are closely monitoring these changes to better understand the underlying causes behind the sudden drop. Initial speculations point towards economic uncertainties and potential shifts in consumer behavior influencing the automotive market. As insights continue to emerge, companies and policymakers might need to reassess strategies to invigorate growth and stabilize the sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com