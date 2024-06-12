Romania’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) has shown a notable decrease, easing down to 5.1% in May 2024, compared to 5.9% in April 2024. The latest data, updated on June 12, 2024, indicates a positive shift in the country’s inflation trajectory.This change refers to a year-over-year comparison, where the inflation rate for May 2024 is compared to that of May 2023. In the previous month, April 2024, the year-over-year change was evaluated against April 2023. The decline signifies that inflationary pressures are starting to subside, offering a glimmer of hope to consumers and policymakers alike.The easing of the inflation rate is seen as a crucial development for Romania’s economy, which has been grappling with high prices for several months. Analysts believe that this downward trend could continue if economic conditions remain stable, providing relief to Romanian households and supporting economic growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com