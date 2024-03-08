The latest data from Romania’s statistical office revealed that the country’s economic growth picked up more than initially projected in the final quarter. The unadjusted GDP displayed a 3.0 percent annual expansion in the fourth quarter, a significant leap from the revised 1.9 percent growth seen in the prior quarter. The figure slightly surpasses the initial estimate of 2.9 percent growth announced on February 14.Examining the expenditure side, final household consumption increased by 2.0 percent. In contrast, government consumption dwindled by 0.3 percent. Gross fixed capital formation surged by 3.0 percent. However, net exports experienced a declining growth of 2.1 percent. Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted GDP growth exhibited a slowdown to 1.1 percent, falling from 3.5 percent in the preceding quarter. The preliminary report pegged this increase at 1.0 percent.In comparison to the previous quarter, the fourth quarter had a seasonally adjusted GDP drop of 0.5 percent, marking a reversal from the 1.0 percent expansion observed in the third quarter. This latest figure has been revised from the initially estimated 0.4 percent decrease.In the year 2023, the GDP saw a 2.1 percent increase compared to the previous year, reflecting an upward revision from the initially reported 2.0 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com