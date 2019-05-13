Romania's Inflation At 6-Month High

Romania’s inflation rose to a six-month high in April, the National Institute of Statistics said Monday.

Consumer prices gained 4.1 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 4 percent rise in March. This was the fastest increase since October 2018, when prices were up 4.3 percent.

At the same time, EU harmonized inflation accelerated to 4.4 percent from 4.2 percent in March.

Month-on-month, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent compared to a 0.5 percent rise in the same period of last year.

