Romania's latest economic data reveals a continued downward trend in the Producer Price Index (PPI) for the month of February 2024. The PPI, which measures the average changes in prices received by domestic producers for their goods and services, dropped to -6.3%, compared to -5.95% in January 2024.This decline in the PPI reflects ongoing challenges in the Romanian economy, with factors such as inflation, supply chain disruptions, and global economic conditions likely contributing to the decrease in producer prices. The Year-over-Year comparison further highlights the current state of the economy, showing a negative trend when compared to the same month a year ago.With the data being updated on 2nd April 2024, policymakers and economists will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the impact on inflation, consumer prices, and overall economic stability in Romania.