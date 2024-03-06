Ross Stores Inc. recently announced an increase in their fourth quarter earnings when compared to the previous year, surpassing the predictions of Wall Street.The firm recorded a bottom line of $609.68 million or $1.82 per share, a significant increase from last year’s fourth quarter earnings of $447.04 million or $1.31 per share.According to data compiled by Thomson Reuters, industry analysts had predicted the company’s earnings to be around $1.65 per share, a figure which typically excludes any special items.Moreover, the company’s revenue for this quarter saw a rise of 15.5%, going from $5.21 billion last year to the current $6.02 billion.Examining the GAAP earnings of Ross Stores Inc., they disclosed:- Earnings for Q4 at $609.68 million, up from last year’s $447.04 million.- EPS for Q4 at $1.82, compared to $1.31 the prior year.- Revenue for Q4 at $6.02 billion, a rise from $5.21 billion the year before.In terms of guidance, the company anticipates the EPS for the next quarter to be within the range of $1.29 to $1.35.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com