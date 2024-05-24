Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced its first-quarter earnings, showing an increase from the prior year and surpassing Wall Street expectations.The company’s net income was $487.99 million, or $1.46 per share, compared to $371.19 million, or $1.09 per share, in the same quarter last year.According to data from Thomson Reuters, analysts had forecasted earnings of $1.34 per share on average, typically excluding special items.Revenue for the quarter increased by 8.2%, reaching $4.86 billion, up from $4.49 billion in the previous year.Key Financial Metrics for Ross Stores Inc. (GAAP):- Earnings (Q1): $487.99 million vs. $371.19 million last year- EPS (Q1): $1.46 vs. $1.09 last year- Revenue (Q1): $4.86 billion vs. $4.49 billion last year.### Guidance:- Next quarter EPS: $1.43 to $1.49- Full-year EPS: $5.79 to $5.98The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com