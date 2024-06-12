RTX Corp. (RTX) announced on Wednesday that NASA has selected its subsidiary, Blue Canyon Technologies, to construct two 12U CubeSat buses for the PolSIR mission. Blue Canyon Technologies specializes in small satellite manufacturing and mission services.NASA’s PolSIR mission aims to study ice clouds that form at high altitudes in tropical and subtropical regions using the Polarized Submillimeter Ice-cloud Radiometer instrument. Blue Canyon will be responsible for designing and manufacturing the bus platforms, as well as providing mission operations services.The PolSIR mission’s observations of the full diurnal cycle of high-altitude ice clouds are expected to enhance climate forecasts and refine climate models.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com