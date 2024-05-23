RTX Corp. (RTX) announced on Thursday that its subsidiary, Collins Aerospace, has secured a multi-billion-dollar subcontract as part of a team led by SNC.The contract involves the design, development, and provision of systems and products for a new aircraft under the U.S. Air Force’s Survivable Airborne Operations Center initiative.This program aims to usher in the next generation of the E-4B National Airborne Operations Center, which will offer senior military officials resilient aircraft support for the National Military Command System.According to the company, Collins Aerospace is tasked with supplying a broad array of products encompassing its operational capabilities.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com