IAE International Aero Engines AG, a consortium including RTX Corp.'s Pratt & Whitney, has effectively tested the V2500 engine with 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). According to RTX, this engine powers the A320ceo family aircraft and the Embraer C-390 Millenium, and it underwent testing at MTU Maintenance Hannover, Germany – the first maintenance facility globally to conduct a 100% SAF test on a V2500.IAE anticipates that most of its company shops will begin using SAF in their procedures within the next few years. This consortium includes Pratt & Whitney Aero Engines International GmbH, Japanese Aero Engines Corp., and German engine producer MTU Aero Engines AG.For this test, they used 100% Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosine (HEFA-SPK) fuel supplied by Neste. This fuel, made by treating renewable raw materials like waste oils or fats, is being considered as a leading sustainable alternative to traditional jet fuels.The V2500 engine, according to RTX, presents the most fuel-efficient propulsion system in its category, providing fuel and emissions savings of up to 3% over previous generation engines. The V2500 engine, which can operate with SAF blends of up to 50% with conventional Jet A and A-1 fuel, is adaptable, supporting commercial, cargo, and military platforms.Pratt & Whitney is actively working in partnership with the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) and ASTM International to develop future specs for 100% SAF. Kim Kinsley, president of IAE AG and vice president of Mature Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney, shared that this test represents V2500 engines' potential contribution towards greener aviation in the future. With roughly 3,000 V2500-powered aircraft currently in service, IAE acknowledges their crucial role in helping the industry achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.