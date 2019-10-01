Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Russia Manufacturing Contracts Most Since May 2009

Russia Manufacturing Contracts Most Since May 2009

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Russia’s manufacturing activity deteriorated the most in over a decade in September, as production and new business shrunk sharply, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday.

The purchasing managers’ index, or PMI, for the manufacturing sector fell to 46.3 in September from 49.1 in August. The reading was the lowest since May 2009. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

The quarterly average of 48.2 signaled the worst performance across the sector since the second quarter of 2015, IHS Markit said.

Both new business and production decreased at the fastest rates since April 2009, due to weak demand and difficulties in gaining new clients. New export orders declined at the quickest pace in three years, partly driven by increased competition for clients.

Employment declined at the sharpest pace since May, falling for the second straight month, due to weaker production requirements and redundancies. Backlogs of work decreased further at a sharper rate.

On the price front, input price and output charge inflation eased in September.

Business confidence fell to the lowest since the end of 2017, due to weak demand and the loss of clients.

“Subdued inflationary pressures, lower domestic demand
and a global manufacturing slowdown have been highlighted
by the Central Bank of Russia as key factors behind the recent
cut in interest rates,” IHS Markit economist Sian Jones said.

“We also expect further reductions to the policy rate going into 2020.”

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.