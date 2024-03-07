In February 2024, Russia experienced a significant decrease in its budget balance, which reached -0.8% of GDP. This marks a decline from the previous indicator of -0.2% in January 2024. The data was updated on 07 March 2024, reflecting the latest figures on Russia’s budget situation. The dip in the budget balance could have implications for the country’s fiscal policies and economic outlook, as maintaining a healthy budget balance is crucial for long-term financial stability. Analysts will be monitoring how Russia navigates these changes and adjusts its economic strategies in response to these developments.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com