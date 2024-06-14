Russia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) has shown a significant increase, stopping at 8.3% in May 2024, according to the latest data updated on June 14, 2024. This marks a slight rise from April 2024, when the CPI stood at 7.8%. The assessment compares the inflation changes on a year-over-year basis, reflecting the ongoing economic pressures over the past year.The previous indicator for April indicated that consumer prices had increased by 7.8% compared to the same month in 2023, whereas the latest data for May shows an 8.3% increase from May 2023. These figures highlight the accelerating pace of inflation in Russia, signaling potential concerns for policymakers and consumers alike.The increased CPI in May underscores ongoing challenges within the Russian economy, which may impact everything from household purchasing power to broader economic stability. As inflationary pressures continue to build, it remains to be seen how the Russian government and monetary authorities will respond to mitigate the impact on its economy and citizens.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com