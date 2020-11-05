Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Russia Service Sector Deteriorates In October

Russia Service Sector Deteriorates In October

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Russia’s service sector contracted in October, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday

The services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 46.9 in October from 53.7 in September. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

New business contracted for the first time since June and a solid decline was seen in new orders. New export orders fell at a sharp rate that was quickest for three months.

The number of workforce decreased in October and at the fastest pace since June. The backlogs of work declined further in October.

Firms expect a rise in activity over the next 12 months, with the degree of confidence falling to the lowest in five months.

Cost burden rose strongly in October and input prices increased. The rate of charge inflation was solid, after easing slightly in the previous month.

The composite output index decreased to 47.1 in October from 53.7 in the previous month.

“A resurgence in virus-related restrictions and weak client demand plunged the Russian service sector back into contraction at the start of the fourth quarter,” Sian Jones, economist at IHS Markit, said.

“Our latest forecast sees a 9.5 percent decline in GDP during the fourth quarter compared to the same period a year ago, with the downturn expected to be extended into the opening three months of 2021,” Jones said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.