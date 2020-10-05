Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Russia Service Sector Expansion Slows In September

Russia Service Sector Expansion Slows In September

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Russia’s service sector expanded at a softer pace in September, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday

The services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 53.7 in September from 58.2 in August. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The quarterly PMI reading was the highest since the opening of three moths of 2017.

New business growth was solid in September, but the rate of increase eased to the lowest in three months. New export orders weighed on total sales with demand from abroad falling for the seventh straight month.

The number of staff were reduced in September and the backlogs of work declined at a faster pace.

Cost burden rose sharply in September, with the rate of inflation quickest for six months and input cost increased. Selling prices rose at the fastest rate since March.

Business confidence moderated in September and firms remained optimistic of an increase in business activity over the coming year, but the degree of positive sentiment was muted.

The composite output index decreased to 53.7 in September from 57.3 in the preceding month.

“Panelist reports of currency volatility and cost pressures from supplier price hikes mean we are not likely to see a further interest rate cut by the Central Bank of Russia in the coming months,” Sian Jones, economist at IHS Markit, said.

“Our latest forecast expects the base rate to remain at 4.25 percent for the rest of 2020,” Jones said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.