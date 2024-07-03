In June, Russian service sector activity declined at the most rapid rate seen in eighteen months, driven by a fresh drop in new business, according to S&P Global’s survey results released on Wednesday.The Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 47.6 in June from 49.8 in May, with any score below 50 indicating contraction.The primary cause for the decrease in output was weak client demand coupled with a related reduction in new business. For the first time since earlier this year, new orders declined, largely due to reduced purchasing power among clients and a decrease in customer numbers. Nevertheless, the decline rate was minimal.Despite the slump in new order inflows, Russian companies continued to expand their workforce in June, although at the slowest rate observed over the past four months.On the pricing front, input price inflation surged to a five-month high in June, driven by increased wage and repair costs, as well as higher supplier and transportation prices. Consequently, selling prices witnessed their fastest growth since January.The Composite Output Index dropped to 49.8 in June from 51.4 in May, indicating a moderate decline in the Russian private sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com