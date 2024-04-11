The latest data update on April 11, 2024, reveals that Russia’s Central Bank reserves have experienced a substantial increase, reaching a staggering $598.3 billion. This surge marks a notable rise from the previous reported figure of $589.4 billion. The continuous growth in the country’s reserves reflects a strong and steady financial position for Russia’s Central Bank, highlighting resilience amidst global economic uncertainties. The substantial increase in reserves could potentially strengthen Russia’s economic stability and resilience in the face of various challenges on the international economic front.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com