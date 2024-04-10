The latest data on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Russia for the month of March 2024 has been released. The index indicates that there has been a decrease, with the current indicator reaching 0.4%. This figure is lower than the previous indicator, which stood at 0.7% in February 2024.The comparison, which is measured on a month-over-month basis, reflects a change from the previous month’s data. This decline in the CPI suggests a potential decrease in overall inflationary pressures within the Russian economy. The data was updated on 10th April 2024, providing insight into the recent trend in consumer prices in the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com