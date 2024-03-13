In a recent report on consumer price index (CPI) data released on March 13, 2024, it was revealed that Russia’s CPI for February 2024 reached 7.7%, surpassing the previous month’s rate of 7.4% in January 2024. The CPI measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services. This increase indicates a rise in the overall level of prices experienced by consumers in the country.The comparison period provided for the data is Year-over-Year, meaning the current CPI of February 2024 is compared to the same month a year ago. This data offers insights into the inflationary trends and the cost of living for Russian citizens. The rise in CPI could have implications for the country’s economy, including potential impacts on interest rates, consumer spending, and overall economic stability. As Russia continues to monitor and assess its economic indicators, the CPI figures provide essential information for policymakers and market analysts to make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com