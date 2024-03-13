In the latest economic update from Russia, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February 2024 showed a slight decline compared to the previous month. The current indicator stood at 0.7%, down from 0.9% in January 2024. This data was updated on March 13, 2024, indicating a month-over-month comparison.The CPI is a key measure of inflation and reflects the average change in prices paid by consumers for goods and services. While the slight dip in CPI may suggest some stability in prices, economists will continue to monitor the situation closely for any potential impact on the overall economy. With global economic uncertainties, developments in inflation rates are crucial for policymakers and investors alike as they navigate the complex economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com