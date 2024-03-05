In a recent economic development, Russia’s forex intervention in March 2024 has surged to 93.7 billion, marking a significant increase from the previous indicator of 73.2 billion in February 2024. The data was updated on March 5, 2024, showcasing the country’s proactive stance in managing its foreign exchange reserves. Forex interventions are a common tool used by central banks to stabilize or influence their domestic currency value in the global market. With this substantial uptick in intervention, Russia is demonstrating its commitment to maintaining stability in its currency amidst economic fluctuations. This move could have implications on the country’s trade balance and overall economic outlook, making it a key development to watch in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com