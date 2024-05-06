In a surprising turn of events, Russia’s forex intervention took a significant dip in May 2024, plunging from 235.3 billion to 110.9 billion. This drastic drop is raising eyebrows among financial analysts and investors alike. The abrupt decline in forex intervention suggests a shift in Russia’s economic strategy and potentially indicates a turbulent period ahead for the country’s currency. The data, updated on 6th May 2024, highlights the swift nature of this change and its potential impact on the global forex market. Stay tuned as experts delve deeper into the implications of this notable development in Russia’s financial landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com