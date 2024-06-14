MOSCOW, June 17, 2024 – The Russian economy held its pace with a GDP growth rate of 5.4% in the second quarter of 2024, matching the growth recorded in the first quarter of the year, according to the latest government data released today. This stability underscores the resilience of the Russian economy amidst various global economic uncertainties.The data, which compares the output from the same period one year ago, suggests that Russia’s industries have managed to sustain their performance despite external pressures, including global inflationary trends and geopolitical tensions. Analysts had anticipated minor fluctuations, but the consistent growth rate indicates that the fiscal and monetary policies in place are effectively maintaining macroeconomic stability.This steady performance places Russia among the top-performing emerging markets and offers a positive signal to investors and stakeholders. As the global economy continues to navigate through complexities, Russia’s stable GDP growth could play a crucial role in shaping its economic strategies for the upcoming quarters. Further analyses and breakdowns of sector-specific growth are expected from the Ministry of Economic Development to provide deeper insights into the underlying factors of this sustained performance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com