The latest data update on April 5, 2024, revealed that Russia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) took a slight downturn in the fourth quarter of 2023. The previous GDP growth rate had reached 5.5% in the third quarter of 2023. However, the most recent figures show a decrease, with the GDP growth rate standing at 4.9% in the fourth quarter of the same year.This comparison is based on a year-over-year analysis, showcasing the change from the same period in the previous year. The subtle decline in GDP growth could indicate various factors at play in the Russian economy during that period, influencing the overall economic performance. Investors and analysts will be keeping a close eye on future GDP data to gauge the trajectory of Russia's economic health and stability.