In a recent update from the Federal State Statistics Service, Russia’s industrial production growth indicated a minor slowdown in April 2024. The industrial production index saw a slight decline to 3.9%, down from the 4.0% reported in March 2024. The update was released on May 29, 2024, reflecting data compared to the same period the previous year.This marginal decrease in industrial output indicates a continued but slightly weakening trend in the country’s manufacturing and production sectors. Despite the dip, the sector remains relatively stable, showcasing resilience in the face of potential global economic pressures.Industrial production figures play a critical role in understanding the health of the country’s economy, and these April statistics will be under close scrutiny by economists and investors alike. As the world continues to navigate the complexities of post-pandemic recovery and geopolitical uncertainties, close monitoring of such indicators will be essential for making informed economic decisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com