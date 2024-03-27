Russia’s industrial production showed a significant surge in February 2024, reaching an impressive 8.5%, as reported by the latest data released on March 27, 2024. This substantial increase marks a stark contrast to the previous month of January 2024 when the indicator was at 4.6%. The year-over-year comparison further emphasizes the robust growth in industrial production, highlighting the positive trend in the Russian manufacturing sector.Investors and analysts are closely monitoring these developments, indicating a positive outlook for the Russian economy. The surge in industrial production portrays a promising start to the year, boosting confidence in the country’s economic recovery and growth prospects. As Russia continues to strengthen its industrial output, experts anticipate further positive implications for the overall economic performance in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com