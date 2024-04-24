According to the latest data released on April 24, 2024, Russia’s industrial production growth has slowed down significantly in March 2024. The current indicator for industrial production in Russia reached 4%, a notable decrease from the previous month’s figure of 8.5% in February 2024.This data, which compares the change in industrial production year-over-year, indicates a considerable deceleration in the country’s industrial sector. The decline in industrial production growth could have various implications for Russia’s economy, including potential impacts on employment rates, consumer spending, and overall economic output.As industrial production serves as a key indicator of a country’s economic health, policymakers and market analysts will likely closely monitor the performance of Russia’s industrial sector in the coming months to assess the broader implications for the country’s economic trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com