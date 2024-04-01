In a positive sign for the Russian economy, the S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Russia rose to 55.7 in March 2024, exceeding the previous month’s figure of 54.7. This uptick indicates a further expansion in the country’s manufacturing sector. The data, which was updated on April 1, 2024, reflects the resilience and growth potential of Russian manufacturing despite various challenges.The increase in the PMI suggests improved business conditions, such as higher production levels, new orders, and employment opportunities within the sector. The rise in manufacturing activity bodes well for the overall economic outlook of Russia, demonstrating a positive trajectory in the midst of global economic changes. With the manufacturing PMI surpassing the previous month’s numbers, it indicates a significant improvement in the industry’s health and stability, highlighting the continued strength of Russia’s manufacturing base.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com