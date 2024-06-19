On June 19, 2024, new data emerged revealing that Russia’s Producer Price Index (PPI) has declined to 16.2% in May 2024, continuing from the previous month’s figure of 18.4% in April 2024. This development highlights a noticeable slowdown in producer price inflation year-over-year.The previous PPI value of 18.4% reported in April 2024 was already indicative of a gradual easing since the start of the year. This further reduction in May suggests that the trend of decelerating producer price inflation is gaining momentum. The comparison period illustrates this change in the context of a year-over-year analysis, showing the current state of pricing pressures on producers contrasted with the same period last year.This updated statistic was released with the latest data on June 19, potentially influencing market expectations and economic planning in Russia. The consistent decline in PPI could reflect underlying shifts in economic conditions, commodity prices, or policy impacts that merit close examination by industry stakeholders and analysts.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com