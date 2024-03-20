The latest data on the Russian Producer Price Index (PPI) shows a marginal increase in February 2024 compared to the previous month. In January 2024, the PPI had stopped at 19.4%, but in February 2024, it inched up slightly to 19.5%. This data was updated on 20th March 2024. The comparison period for this indicator is Year-over-Year, which means the current figure of 19.5% is a comparison of the change for February 2024 to the same month a year ago.The slight increase in the PPI indicates a steady trend in producer prices in Russia. Economists will be closely monitoring the PPI in the coming months to gauge the impact on inflation and overall economic stability in the country. With the PPI being a key indicator of inflationary pressures in an economy, any significant changes in this index can have far-reaching implications for businesses and consumers alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com