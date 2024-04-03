The latest data update on Russian real wage growth for the month of January 2024 reveals that the indicator has held steady at 8.5%, the same as in December 2023. This information, released on April 3, 2024, marks a stabilization in real wage growth in Russia as the year-over-year comparison remains unchanged.The comparison period, which looks at the change from the same month a year ago, shows that Russian real wages have maintained their growth rate. This stable trend in real wage growth can provide some consistency and predictability for workers in Russia, indicating a level of economic stability within the country’s labor market. As Russia continues to navigate various economic challenges, such as sanctions and geopolitical tensions, the steady real wage growth could offer a sense of reassurance to the workforce amidst external uncertainties.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com