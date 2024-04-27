According to the latest data released on April 27, 2024, Russian real wage growth spiked to 10.8% in February 2024, indicating a significant improvement from the previous month. In January 2024, the real wage growth had stagnated at 8.5%. The comparison period for this increase is Year-over-Year, highlighting a robust growth trajectory in comparison to the same month a year ago.This surge in real wage growth in Russia signifies positive momentum in the country’s economy, providing a boost to consumer purchasing power and potentially stimulating domestic demand. As real wages continue to rise, it could lead to increased consumer confidence and spending, further driving economic activity. The steady growth in real wages reflects positively on the overall economic landscape of Russia, indicating resilience and progress amid global economic challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com