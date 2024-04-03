In February 2024, retail sales in Russia saw a significant increase as the current indicator reached 12.3%, up from 9.1% in January 2024. This represents a 3.2% surge in year-over-year comparison. The latest data update on April 3, 2024, revealed this positive momentum in the country’s retail sector.Year-over-year comparisons are crucial in understanding the growth trajectory of economic indicators, showcasing how the retail sales performance in February 2024 fared against the same month a year ago. This uptick in retail sales indicates a boost in consumer spending and economic activity, which could have positive implications for the overall economic landscape in Russia. Analysts will be closely monitoring these figures to assess the continued growth and stability of the retail sector in the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com