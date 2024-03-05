In a recent report, the Russian services sector experienced a slight decline in February’s S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The index dropped to 51.1 from the previous month’s figure of 55.8, indicating a slowdown in the industry’s growth. The data, updated on 5th March 2024, highlights a potential shift in the country’s service sector performance.While the PMI figure above 50 still suggests expansion in the services industry, the drop from January to February raises concerns about the sector’s momentum. It will be essential to monitor future PMI releases to assess whether this decline is a singular event or part of a broader trend impacting Russia’s economy. Analyzing these metrics can provide valuable insights into the overall health and direction of the country’s service sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com