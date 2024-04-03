In the latest economic update from Russia, the S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for March 2024 showed a slight increase, reaching 51.4 compared to the previous month’s reading of 51.1 in February 2024. The PMI is a key indicator of the economic health of the services sector, with a reading above 50 indicating expansion.Despite ongoing global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, the Russian services sector demonstrated resilience and a modest growth trajectory in March. The data, updated on 3rd April 2024, suggests that businesses in the services industry remained optimistic about the economic outlook. This marginal improvement in the PMI reflects gradual progress and stability in the Russian services sector amidst evolving market conditions and external challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com