In the latest economic news from Russia, the Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for April 2024 has been reported at 50.5, a slight decrease from the previous month's figure of 51.4. The PMI is a key indicator of economic health, with a reading above 50 indicating expansion and below 50 signaling contraction. This drop in the PMI suggests a slight slowdown in the Russian services sector during April.The data, which was updated on 6th May 2024, indicates that the Russian services sector is still growing, albeit at a slower pace compared to the previous month. It will be essential to monitor future PMI readings to assess whether this dip is a temporary fluctuation or the beginning of a more prolonged trend. Analysts will be keeping a close eye on how external factors and domestic policies might impact the services sector in the coming months.