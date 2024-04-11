According to the latest data released on April 11, 2024, Russia’s trade balance for the month of February showed a slight narrowing compared to the previous month. In January 2024, the trade balance reached 8.05 billion USD, but by February 2024, the indicator had decreased to 7.65 billion USD. This change reflects a decrease in the country’s net exports compared to the previous month.The trade balance is an essential economic indicator that reflects the difference between a country’s exports and imports of goods. A narrowing trade balance can have various implications for an economy, including impacting currency exchange rates and overall economic growth. As Russia continues to navigate global trade dynamics, monitoring the trade balance will be crucial for understanding the country’s economic performance in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com