In the latest data release, Russia's Central Bank reserves have decreased from $596.8 billion to $595.7 billion. The report, updated on May 13, 2024, indicates a slight drop in the country's foreign exchange reserves. This change may have implications for Russia's economic stability and its ability to navigate global financial challenges. Analysts will closely monitor how this shift in reserves could impact the country's monetary policy and exchange rate dynamics in the coming months.