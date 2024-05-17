Data updated on May 17, 2024, revealed that Russia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) has risen from 0.4% in March to 0.5% in April of the same year. This marks a notable month-over-month increase in the inflation rate, reflecting a sustained upward trend in the cost of goods and services.The 0.5% CPI increase in April highlights a continuation of inflationary pressures, as the previous month’s rate had already shown a 0.4% increase from February to March. This consecutive rise indicates persistently growing prices in the Russian economy, which could have implications for monetary policy and consumer behavior in the upcoming months.The data suggests that both businesses and consumers are likely feeling the impact of these inflationary measures, prompting closer scrutiny of economic policies and potential interventions to contain inflation and stabilize the market. Analysts will be closely watching future CPI releases to gauge the trajectory of price changes in Russia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com