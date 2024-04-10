Russia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 has remained steady at 7.7%, the same as the previous month’s figure. The data, which was updated on 10th April 2024, indicates that there has been no change in the inflation rate compared to February 2024. The comparison period for this indicator is Year-over-Year, meaning it is a comparison of the change for March 2024 to the same month a year ago.This stability in the CPI suggests that inflation in Russia has been consistent over the past month. It will be interesting to see how this trend continues in the coming months and whether there will be any shifts in the country’s inflation rate. The government’s monetary policies and economic conditions will play a crucial role in determining the future trajectory of the CPI in Russia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com