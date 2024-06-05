On June 5, 2024, updated data revealed a steady increase in Russia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for April, reaching 4.4% year-over-year. This marks a slight yet positive climb from the previous month’s 4.2% increase, showing signs of sustained economic stability.The rise in GDP growth for April signifies the country’s ability to maintain economic momentum amid global economic uncertainties. The year-over-year comparison highlights how the Russian economy has managed to recover and even improve its economic output compared to the same period last year.Economists and market analysts are closely watching these numbers, as consistent growth could lead to improved investor confidence and potentially influence future economic policies. This upward trend could be indicative of robust industrial output and consumer spending, driving a more resilient economic landscape in Russia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com