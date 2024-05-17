Russia has reported a notable increase in its GDP growth for the first quarter of 2024, with figures rising to 5.4%, according to the latest data updated on 17 May 2024. This represents a significant year-over-year improvement from the first quarter of 2023, where the GDP growth stood at 4.9%.The 0.5% uptick in GDP growth indicates robust economic activity and resilience despite global economic challenges. Analysts attribute this growth to a variety of factors, including a boost in industrial production, rising consumer spending, and improved export performance.This positive development is likely to bolster investor confidence and could signal a period of sustained economic growth for Russia in the upcoming quarters. Stakeholders are keenly watching the rest of the year to see if this momentum can be maintained or even exceeded.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com