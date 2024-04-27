Russia’s GDP growth rate for the month of March 2024 has been reported at 4.2%, a decline from the previous month’s figure of 7.7% in February 2024. The data, which was updated on 27 April 2024, indicates a slowdown in the country’s economic expansion on a year-over-year basis.The year-over-year comparison shows a shift in Russia’s economic performance compared to the same month a year ago. The decline in the GDP growth rate suggests a potential moderation in economic activity, raising concerns about the future trajectory of the country’s economic growth. Analysts will closely monitor any further developments and government policies to support economic recovery in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com