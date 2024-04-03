Russia’s economy showed significant growth in February 2024 as the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached 7.7%, marking a substantial increase from the previous indicator of 4.6%. The data, updated on April 3, 2024, reveals a remarkable expansion in the Russian economy during the month. This year-over-year comparison demonstrates a notable improvement in economic performance compared to the same period the previous year. The surge in GDP signals positive momentum for Russia’s economic outlook, indicating a potential strengthening of the country’s financial standing on the global stage.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
