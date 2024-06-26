In a significant economic development, Russia’s industrial production surged to 5.3% in May 2024, up from 3.9% in the previous month. This upward trend marks a notable year-over-year increase and suggests robust industrial activity compared to May 2023.Data updated on 26 June 2024 highlights the critical period in which Russia’s industrial sector has gained momentum, contrasting heavily with the figures from April 2024. Analysts attribute this growth to several factors, including enhanced manufacturing output, increased demand for commodities, and stable internal economic policies bolstering industrial performance.This latest uptick underscores the resilience and potential of Russia’s industrial segment, offering a more optimistic outlook for the country’s broader economic health. With these promising figures, market observers will be keenly watching to see if this growth trajectory continues in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com