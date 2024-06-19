In May 2024, Russia’s Producer Price Index (PPI) recorded a modest decrease, marking the second consecutive month of slight deflationary movement. According to the latest data updated on June 19, 2024, the nation’s PPI stood at 1.6%, down from 1.8% in April 2024.This month-over-month comparison highlights a continued trend of slowing producer price increases, hinting at potential cooling in the production costs within the Russian economy. The previous month’s PPI figure of 1.8% marked a decline from prior readings, setting a precedent for May’s further easing.Analysts will keep a close eye on subsequent PPI updates to gauge whether this downward trajectory will continue or stabilize in the coming months, impacting decisions from businesses and monetary policymakers alike. The latest data underscore the importance of monitoring inflationary pressures and cost developments in key production sectors across Russia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com